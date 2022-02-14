STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1 

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

Published: 14th February 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

R Madhavan.

R Madhavan.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan on Monday announced that his directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" will release worldwide in theatres on July 1.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

The actor, who stars in the film in the titular role and is also credited as the writer, shared the new release date on his social media accounts along with a teaser poster.

The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1.

"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" also stars Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, and features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in a guest appearance.

The movie, produced by TriColour films , Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments, will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Madhavan Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Directional debut Film
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp