STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin, Nupur Sanon start filming for Noorani Chehra

The film is a romantic comedy with a social message about being comfortable in your skin.

Published: 15th February 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon have started filming for Noorani Chehra. The film is a romantic comedy with a social message about being comfortable in your skin. It is directed by Navaniat Singh.
The makers released a teaser poster with the announcement.

“The idea was to make a movie that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about,” says producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. “In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message.”

 Nawazuddin, who has spoken about colourism in the industry before, agrees that looks are a matter of perception. “It’s a film that holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions,” he says, adding lightly that Europeans think he’s handsome, while in India, the parameters of ‘beauty’ are different, and had come in the way of his success.

Noorani Chehra is presented by Panorama Studios and Wild River Pictures in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nupur Sanon Noorani Chehra Navaniat Singh
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp