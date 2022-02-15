Nawazuddin, Nupur Sanon start filming for Noorani Chehra

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon have started filming for Noorani Chehra. The film is a romantic comedy with a social message about being comfortable in your skin. It is directed by Navaniat Singh.

The makers released a teaser poster with the announcement.

“The idea was to make a movie that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about,” says producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. “In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message.”

Nawazuddin, who has spoken about colourism in the industry before, agrees that looks are a matter of perception. “It’s a film that holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions,” he says, adding lightly that Europeans think he’s handsome, while in India, the parameters of ‘beauty’ are different, and had come in the way of his success.

Noorani Chehra is presented by Panorama Studios and Wild River Pictures in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.