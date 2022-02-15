STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New poster from 'Bachchhan Paandey' showcases Akshay Kumar's rugged avatar

Published: 15th February 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's new poster from his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' was revealed on Tuesday.

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh, will see its trailer launch on Friday.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to share his character's look, he wrote in the caption, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022 (sic)."

The picture shows the actor in a rugged avatar with a blue eye, thick stubble and a head gear that pretty much establishes his character. The film, a big ticket release, will hit the theaters on March 18, exactly a month after its trailer launch, on February 18, which also happens to be producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.



'Bachchhan Paandey' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after 'Entertainment', 'Housefull 3' and 'Housefull 4'. The film written by Nischay Kuttanda and Farhad Samji directs.

