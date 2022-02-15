Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness  to stream from March 4

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4. The makers shared the release date with a fresh trailer.

Skipping atmospherics, the new trailer gives a closer sense of the plot, as DCP Rudraveer Singh trails a (not) serial killer in the shadows of Mumbai. We also prominently meet Aliyah (Rashi Khanna), a red-haired sociopath who forges an unlikely friendship with Rudra.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is an adaptation of the British series Luther. The original show starred Idris Elba in the lead.

“My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before,” Ajay shared. “This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it.”

