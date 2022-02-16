STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bappi Lahiri revealed that he owes his successful career to Lata Mangeshkar

Indian film industry lost two legends in a month- megastar Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6, and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on the night of February 15.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bappi Lahiri (Photo: aPTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri on Tuesday night, his pictures and a statement given by him saying that he owed his success in Bollywood to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The two shared a mutual bond of love and respect with each other. Once, Bappi Da even said that he owes his success in Bollywood to Mangeshkar. He also shared that the megastar used to visit their home when he was just a kid and 'supported' him in the years that followed.

Bappi Da was born into a Bengali family in West Bengal. His parents, Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri were famous Bengali singers. His relatives include singer Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.

Though he was known for disco-style songs, he has composed some melodious tracks as well, such as the songs from 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Zakhmee'.

Mangeshkar had been a strong support system for Lahiri from the time he entered the music industry. She sang his first composition in a Bengali film 'Daadu'.

Bappi Da's first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's 'Zakhmee'. In that Mangeshkar sang 'Abhi Abhi Thi Dushmani' and 'Aao Tujhe Chand pe Le Jaaon', both big hits.

The two have also collaborated on hit songs like 'Dil Tha Akela' from the 1979 movie 'Suraksha', 'Sooni Sej Saja Doon' and 'Thoda Resham Lagta Hai' from 1981 movie 'Jyoti', 'Saiyaan Bina' from 1979 movie 'Aangan Ki Kali'.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar had even extended her heartfelt wishes to Lahiri on his 69th birthday. She shared two black and white pictures featuring herself with the latter on November 27 and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bappi. May God keep you healthy and happy always."

The first picture is a childhood picture of Bappi, sitting in Mangeshkar's lap.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

His cremation ceremony will take place on Thursday morning. 

