Pooja Entertainment announces BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan in the Metaverse

By Express News Service

Pooja Entertainment has bought their first virtual land in the Metaverse, becoming the first Indian production house to have stepped into the terrain.

Titled Poojaverse, the space will enable makers to create first-of-its-kind immersive experiences for viewers. Their upcoming project, BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was the first Indian film to be announced within the Metaverse.

Speaking about Poojaverse, producer Deepshikha Deshmukh says, “Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet. It’s a new way to connect and engage with our audiences and fans. People have ended up spending so much time online be it for professional, educational or entertainment purposes. With the increased usage came the simultaneous growth in blockchain technology. Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content.”

On their plans to integrate the BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan franchise with the Metaverse experience, producer Jackky Bhagnani says, “I believe that digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic.