President, PM hail the matchless singer-composer Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues and died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "A matchless singer-composer" is how veteran musician Bappi Lahiri was remembered by President Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind said: "His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for a long time. Condolences to his family and fans."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the sentiments of the music maker's followers when he tweeted: "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: "In the demise of Shri Bappi Lahiri, India has lost yet another veteran singer and composer. Bappi Da will always be remembered for his foot-tapping numbers. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Expressing his grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned musician Bappi Lahiri. He decorated many songs with his tunes. He had a fine and deep understanding of music. Bappida was always aware of social concerns as well. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Peace!"

BJP President J.P. Nadda said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer and legendary singer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. He will be remembered for his iconic singing. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

