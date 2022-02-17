Ajay Devgn starts filming for 'Drishyam 2'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday commenced shooting for the sequel to his 2015 crime thriller "Drishyam".

Directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, "Drishyam" was a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam-language movie of the same name, which had its second film released in February last year on Amazon Prime Video.

"Drishyam" narrates the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter.

Devgn is all set to reprise his role as Vijay Salgoankar in the sequel, which will also feature the star cast of the first film -- Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Abhishek Pathak will direct the next chapter in this franchise, which begins seven years after the events and tests Vijay's resolve to protect his family for whom he would cross any limits.

Devgn said he is excited to present an interesting story with "Drishyam 2" and once again play the multidimensional character of Vijay Salgaonkar.

"'Drishyam' was loved and it's a legend. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film.

"I'm keenly looking forward to part two, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters," the 52-year-old actor said in a statement.

Pathak, who has earlier helmed "Ujada Chaman" and also produced films like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Raid", said he feels honoured to make an official remake of a successful franchise.

"It is also a challenge but an opportunity to work along with Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally.

"It's exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning," Pathak said.

"Drishyam 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said the sequel will be a "notch higher" than the first "Drishyam".

"Ajay Devgn's power-packed performance and prowess in 'Drishyam' captivated the audiences. Retaining the zest, we are delighted to begin filming its sequel that will take this franchise a notch higher as the audiences will witness double suspense, double mystery, double drama," Kumar said.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios said he is delighted to back "Drishyam 2" and with his son Abhishek helming the film, it gives him a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Viacom 18 Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios presents, "Drishyam 2" is being filmed in Mumbai with Devgn. It will be extensively shot in Goa in the following months.