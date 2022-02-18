Ajay Devgn starts filming for Hindi Drishyam sequel

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Drishyam 2. The film, a sequel to 2015’s Drishyam, is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Drishyam 2 begins seven years after the events of the first film and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family. Ajay is reunited with original cast members Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta among others. The shoot has commenced in Mumbai and will continue for longer in Goa.

On returning with Drishyam 2, Ajay shares, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen.”

Director Abhishek Pathak adds, “It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’ The Hindi cycle is remade from Jeethu Joseph’s original Malayalam series. Last year, Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, was released to popular acclaim. The Telugu and Kannada versions, Drushyam 2 and Drishya 2, were also released in 2021.