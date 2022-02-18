STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Family members including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor attend screening of Rajiv Kapoor's last film

'Toolsidas Junior' which is reportedly a father and son story that went on floors in 2018 also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

Published: 18th February 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Kapoor (L) with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt

Rajiv Kapoor (L) with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt (Photo| Cinema Express)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rajiv Kapoor is no more, but his memories are alive in everyone's hearts via his movies.

On Thursday night, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior'.

The event was co-planned by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai.

Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor among others marked their presence at the screening.

Reportedly, 'Toolsidas Junior' is a father and son story that went on the floors in 2018. Apart from Rajiv Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021 following a heart attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toolsidas Junior Ashutosh Gowariker Rajiv Kapoor last movie
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp