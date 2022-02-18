Nandita Das’ next to star Kapil Sharma

By Express News Service

Kapil Sharma will portray a food delivery rider in Nandita Das’ upcoming film. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the film is slated to roll this month. It is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Shahana Goswami plays Kapil’s wife in the film.

Nandita has directed Firaaq (2008) and Manto (2018) previously. Speaking about her new venture, the writer-director shares, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness. I am looking forward to working again with Shahana, an amazing actor and person. And in Sameer (Nair), I have found a true producing partner.” Kapil says he is excited to work with Nandita.

“She has a distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me.

An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film.” Shahana adds,

“After Firaaq, I couldn’t be happier to finally be on an adventure with Nandita again. I’m excited to work with Kapil as I know he will bring a certain naturalness and ease to this character. I’m thankful to Applause for supporting and nurturing Nandita’s vision and grateful to them for making me a part of this journey. I’m looking forward to this wonderful creative collaboration with so many extremely talented people in the crew, with my dear Nandita as our captain and guide.”’

