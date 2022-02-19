STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut shares video clip from the show 'Lock Upp', hints at third contestant

Kangana, who will be hosting the show had said before that she has a keen eye for the kind of people she would want to see locked up in her show.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video clip on her social media handle from her show 'Lock Upp', hinting at the third contestant and why she is being locked up.

Now, the video shows a sizzling and equally controversial girl, who is seen turning heads as she enters a restaurant, texting her beau about how fun last night was. Just as she sits to order a steaming hot cappuccino. Kangana's men apprehend this beautiful young lady for being 'steaming hot'. Shocked, the young stunner replies, "It's not a crime to be hot!" but no one is in the mood to listen.

There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

Few names includes Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and others.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

