Ravi Jadhav to direct historical film Bal Shivaji

By PTI

MUMBAI: A film on the formative years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in the works, the makers announced on the birth anniversary of the Maratha empire founder on Saturday.

Titled "Bal Shivaji", the film will be backed by Eros International, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Ravi Jadhav Films and Legend Studios.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

According to the makers, the film will focus on Shivaji's formative years from age 12-16, "that helped him in laying the foundation of swaraj".

The project will be helmed by filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, best known for National Award-wining Marathi movies "Balgandharva" and "Natarang".

The director said it took him eight years of research to adapt the real-life story for the screens.

"It was an instant click with Sandeep, who understood the importance and significance of telling this story of valour. After all, it's an ode to one of the greatest kings that have ever ruled in India, it certainty will be inspiring film for all the youngsters across the globe," he said in a statement.

Singh of Legend Studios said he always wanted to mount a historical project and the film offered him the perfect opportunity.

"I always wanted to make a historical. So when Ravi approached me with this subject, it immediately worked for me. It's an honour to make a film based on an iconic personality like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the producer, who has backed films like "PM Narendra Modi" and "Sarbjit", said.

Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO and Executive Director, Eros International media Limited (EIML), said he is hopeful that the team would deliver an "insightful and an engaging film" on a scale and "grandeur of an international project".

Anand Pandit of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures shared that he wanted to dive deep in the "lesser-known aspects" of Shivaji.

"And of course, a film of this scale would need a huge canvas so we are coming together to support each other to ensure that the grandeur and majesty of the protagonist as revered as Chhatrapati Shivaji can be done complete justice to," he added.

"Bal Shivaji", co-produced by Sam Khan and Roopa Pandit, will go on floors in June.