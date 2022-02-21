STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor team up for Netflix's film 'Thar'

The film falls under the genre of a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences.

Published: 21st February 2022 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming giant Netflix on Monday announced its upcoming film 'Thar', starring Bollywood actors and real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

The revenge noir thriller marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary and is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC).

Chaudhary has also written the film and penned the dialogues with Anurag Kashyap.

Inspired by Western Noir genre, 'Thar' is set in the eighties and centres on Siddharth, played by Harsh Varrdhan.

"Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past.

Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?" read the official logline.

'Thar' which is the second collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor after 'AK vs AK' where the two were seen as themselves -- also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

Anil Kapoor said he is extremely proud of what the team has achieved with 'Thar'.

The genre, a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences.

"'Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off-screen," the 65-year-old actor-producer said in a statement.

He said the film will see the fresh pairing of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen director Chaudhary is creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes like the director of photography Shreya Dev Dube and music composer Ajay Jayanthi.

"'Thar' is a manifestation of this obsession and I'm thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go.

We, at AKFC Network, truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill," he added.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, their aim is to bring diverse and entertaining films to the audience.

"At Netflix, we are huge fans of films, just like our members.

Bringing to them the most entertaining and diverse films is not possible without taking creative swings with passionate filmmakers, and 'Thar' is an example of such storytelling.

We were drawn towards Raj's passionate vision for the unique story, and were excited to collaborate with AKFC," Rao said.

Shot at some of the most aesthetic locations in the country, 'Thar' is set to premiere on Netflix this summer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thar Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Anil Kapoor Netflix Raj Singh Chaudhary
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp