Two years after 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan',  Ayushmann reflects on inclusion

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' (SMZS) spoke about the need to accept same sex relationships in India without any discrimination.

Published: 21st February 2022

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' (SMZS) spoke about the need to accept same sex relationships in India without any discrimination.

On the second anniversary of SMZS, Ayushmann shared a powerful poem highlighting that he is just a vehicle to highlight issues that are close to his heart and he said that he will continue rooting for equal rights for the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Ayushmann says, "I have always considered myself merely a vehicle or a medium to tell stories that hopefully will affect positive social change. The strong message about gender inclusivity that 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' was delivering through its beautiful story, propelled me to do the film that is now being considered as one of the most loved movies in recent times."

He adds, "I was thrilled with how the audiences reacted about the movie. The acceptance of the film and the nationwide conversation it started about gender equality was actually the success of SMZS. So, on the second anniversary of the film, I again wanted to reiterate the fact that we all can be vehicles of change in society."

"We have to strive to make it a better world for everyone, for every gender. We all have the power to make a difference in and around us. So, let's unite to do just that." Ayushmann, who became the first mainstream hero in India to play a gay man on screen, feels the path has been paved for LGBTQIA+ community's representation in mainstream movies.

He says, "Also, what's most important right now is representation of the community in mainstream cinema. I think some of us have tried our best to address and raise awareness about the community's need for inclusivity. I think awareness among Indians have been created by such films including the likes of SMZS, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and now 'Badhaai Do'."



Ayushmann adds, "We need to now see the community's representation in mainstream movies. That will indicate that real change has happened and the effort was worth it. That's the impact I was chasing with SMZS and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'."

Ayushmann will be seen next in films like Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and Aanand L. Rai produced 'Action Hero'.

