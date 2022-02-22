STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for Hindi version of 'Radhe Shyam'

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multilingual romantic-drama is set in Europe in the 1970's and features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the Hindi version of Prabhas's upcoming film "Radhe Shyam", the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multilingual romantic-drama is set in Europe in the 1970's and features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde. Kumar said given the scale of 'Radhe Shyam', it required a narrator with a recognisable voice.

"The film is set in the 1970's and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognises, respects and more importantly loved.

We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator," the director, who has earlier helmed 2015 Telugu film "Jil", said in a statement. The film marks the second collaboration between Bachchan and Prabhas after their ambitious film "Project K", which is currently in production.

"Radhe Shyam" also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

"Radhe Shyam" is slated to release in theatres on March 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Prabhas Radhe Shyam
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp