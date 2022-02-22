STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Munawar Faruqui joins Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' as second contestant

Munawar, who is a popular name was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui

By IANS

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has joined Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'. The makers have shared a video featuring the stand-up comedian being arrested. There was a lot anticipation amongst the viewers wondering who it would be.

Munawar, who is a popular name was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. He is a writer and rapper too.

Commenting on his association with 'Lock Upp', Munawar says: "'Lock Upp' is going to be a one-of-its-kind show, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry."

"Though it's going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up, he adds. 'Lock Upp' will be hosted by the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

The show will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munawar Faruqui Kangana Ranaut Lock Upp Lock Upp contestants
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp