Rasika starts shooting for 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

Actor Anshuman Jha is commencing shooting for his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli in London.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Anshuman Jha is commencing shooting for his directorial debut "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" in London. The film was initially supposed to go on floors in March 2020, but suffered a long delay due to the pandemic. It stars Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles.

On resuming shooting in London, Anshuman says, “’I work for fulfillment, not achievements. 2022 is the year of fulfillment with ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ finally going on floor. The whole world saw a major setback with almost everything coming to a standstill during the first wave of the coronavirus, with the entertainment industry being no exception.

