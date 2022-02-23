STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Esha Deol joins Suniel Shetty in thriller 'Invisible Woman'

Esha has previosuly worked with Suniel Shetty in LOC: Kargil, One Two Three, among others.

Hindi film actor Esha Deol

Esha Deol (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Suniel Shetty starring in a noir action thriller series titled Invisible Woman. Esha Deol has now joined the cast.

On bagging the opportunity, Esha says, "A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight . Shooting has begun and it feels just great."

Esha has previosuly worked with Suniel Shetty in LOC: Kargil, One Two Three, among others. Invisible Woman also stars Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly. It is directed by Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M Selva, noted for helming Thoongavanam and Kadaram Kondan. 
 

