Sanya Malhotra to star in 'The Great Indian Kitchen' remake

'The Great Indian Kitchen', is a Malayalam-language drama film written and directed by Jeo Baby, which tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles in a patriarchal household.

Published: 23rd February 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sanya Malhotra in Qatar. (Photo | Instagram)

Actress Sanya Malhotra. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra has teamed up with creator-producer, Harman Baweja, for the Hindi remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

'The Great Indian Kitchen', is a Malayalam-language drama film written and directed by Jeo Baby. The film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be.

Sharing her excitement, Sanya said: "As an actor, I could not have asked for a better character than I would essay in 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. I am more than excited to start working on my role because there are so many layers and nuances to it."

Director Arati Kadav, known for 'Cargo', will helm the project.

Baweja, added: "There is a certain mystic quality attached to The Great Indian Kitchen. The story stays with you well after the film. I wanted to make it for a pan-India audience with the perfect balance between entertainment and content-driven drama."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Arati Kadav said that she is stoked to work with Harman and Sanya.

"It is one of the most tightly written scripts I have come across, and I am all set to add my voice to the drama."

Baweja Studios' Producer, Vicky Bahri said, "The Great Indian Kitchen is a very exciting remake and we are preparing to go on the floor soon."

Details around the cast are still under wraps.

Apart from that, Harman is keeping busy with the making of rescue mission film 'Captain India', starring Kartik Aaryan, Directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ronnie Screwvala & Baweja Studios.

