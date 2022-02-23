STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff wrap up Dubai schedule of Heropanti 2

The film, which has music composed by AR Rahman, reunites Tiger with Tara after 2019's Student of the Year 2.

Published: 23rd February 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff have wrapped up a schedule of Heropanti 2 in Dubai. The film was also shot in Al Ain near Abu Dhabi in the UAE. A previous schedule was completed in London.

Heropanti 2 is written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film reunites Tiger with Tara after 2019's Student of the Year 2. They're joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the cast. The film's music is by AR Rahman. It is set to release on April 29, 2022.

Released in 2014, Heropanti was a romantic actioner starring Tiger and Kriti Sanon. The actors will be seen together in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. Tiger and Nawazuddin were co-stars in Munna Michael.

