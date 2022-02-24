STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon’s Ghudchadi begins filming

T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy-drama Ghudhchadi has commenced shooting in Jaipur. 

Raveena Tandon

By Express News Service

T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy-drama Ghudhchadi has commenced shooting in Jaipur. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film reunites Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, known for their iconic pairing in the 90s. Joining them in the cast are Khushalii Kumar and debutant Parth Samthaan. 

Ghudhchadi is described as ‘a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama’. It is written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi. The makers shared glimpses from the mahurat puja on social media, along with a teaser video. 

The film also features Aruna Irani. Sanjay and Raveena had worked together in Jeena Marna Tere Sang, Aatish, Vijeta, Zamane Se Kya Darna, LOC Kargil, and others. They have pivotal roles in KGF: Chapter 2, slated to be released on April 14.

