STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma begins prep for 'Chakda Xpress'

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy.

Published: 25th February 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Chakda Xpress' featuring Anushka Sharma.

A still from 'Chakda Xpress' featuring Anushka Sharma. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Anushka Sharma on Friday announced she has begun preparing for her next "Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" is directed by Prosit Roy.

The actor took to Instagram and posted pictures of her bowling at the nets.

"Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress," the 33-year-old wrote.

According to the makers, "Chakda Xpress" traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Sharma will reportedly fly to the UK to shoot a 30-day schedule of the film.

"Chakda Xpress" will stream on Netflix.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Chakda Express Netflix Jhulan Goswami
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp