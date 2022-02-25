STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says situation in Ukraine 'terrifying', calls for support

Published: 25th February 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday dubbed Russian military attack on Ukraine as "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point".

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had "never seen".

Chopra Jonas, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis.

"The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she wrote.

The 39-year-old actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children of Ukraine.

"It's difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she added.

Chopra Jonas is the latest Hindi film personality to show solidarity with Ukraine after filmmakers Onir, Rahul Dholakia, actor Tillotama Shome condemned Russia's special military operation, which President Vladimir Putin claimed was intended to protect civilians.

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

