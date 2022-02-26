STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parineeti Chopra feels a new phase of her career began after 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra spoke about how the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' was a game changer for her career.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Parineeti Chopra spoke about how the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train' was a game changer for her career.

Parineeti says, "Some characters have the ability to entrench themselves deep within your consciousness and Mira is that woman for me. 'The Girl On The Train' was an exhilarating and emotionally draining film for me and it taught me so much."

"There was so much unlearning and learning that I feel a new phase of my career began after it. It doesn't feel like it's been a year already and it is amazing that the entire team is still getting so much love and appreciation for the film."

The actress added, "Mira will always live on in me as, to play her, I had to relive the darkest moments of my own life. I was an emotional wreck by the end of the film but it was so worth it."

"I feel grateful to the makers and Ribhu for giving me this role which not only made me grow as a performer but also changed me as a person. It was a life changing experience for me, something that made me stronger as an artiste."

Parineeti will be soon seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

