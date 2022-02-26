Was nervous at first to work with Ajay Devgn, says Raashii Khanna

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rashii Khanna, who is all set to make her digital debut with 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', has talked about working with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in the stories.

Raashii said: "To be honest, I was nervous at first to work with him. But when I met him, I realised how down to earth he is. It's very easy to have a conversation with him. And whatever little that I have pulled off playing this character is all thanks to him and my director. Ajay sir was very supportive and made me feel very comfortable."

"I wouldn't have been able to pull off certain scenes if it wasn't for his support, especially my introduction. He obviously is very experienced and I learnt a lot from him in terms of camera angles, playing out certain emotions, playing it natural and the list is very long!"

A remake of the successful British series Luther, 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

It will see Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4, 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, spanning across six episodes, the series has been shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai and reimagines the city from the lens of the country's most wanted.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.