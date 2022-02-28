STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad' to open in cinemas in May 

Published: 28th February 2022 12:00 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Action spy thriller "Dhaakad", starring Kangana Ranaut, is set to be theatrically released on May 27.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee and is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai.

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, "Dhaakad" will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Ranaut said the film will be the biggest "women action entertainer" mounted in the country.

"A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that 'Dhaakad' would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power," the actor said in a statement on Monday.

"Dhaakad" is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

