STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidya Balan's 'Jalsa' heads to OTT for world premier

The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second collaboration with Vidya Balan after the much acclaimed 'Tumhari Sulu'.

Published: 28th February 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer drama thriller 'Jalsa' is set to have its world premiere on OTT. The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second collaboration with Vidya Balan after the much acclaimed 'Tumhari Sulu'.

The film, which is set to arrive directly on Prime Video on March 18, features an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan turns 43: A look back at her iconic films

Commenting on the date announcement, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director - T-Series, who has earlier collaborated with Prime Video for films such as 'Airlift', 'Sherni' and 'Chhorii', said, "'Jalsa' is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we've been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment."

"We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like 'Airlift', 'Sherni' and 'Chhorii' and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves", he further said.

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video added saying that the film boasts of a story that makes it stand apart, "In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidya Balan Shefali Shah Jalsa Thriller Prime Video
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp