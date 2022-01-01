STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar pens thought-provoking note on New Year

Taking to his Instagram, the Dharma head honcho shared pictures of his mother Hiroo Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi from different occasions of 2021.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar.

Filmmaker Karan Johar. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar reflected upon the year gone by as he shared a string of pictures on his social media complemented by a thought-provoking note.

Taking to his Instagram, the Dharma head honcho shared pictures of his mother Hiroo Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi from different occasions of 2021. He wrote in the caption, "This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain, suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! (sic)"

He continues in the caption, "YOU have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions…. The toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it's certain not the TRUTH! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path! Destiny is your friend Never believe otherwise (sic)."

"So make no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! FREE WILL has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that's screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! YOURS! (sic)"


"Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place! My loved ones send you so much love and I join in in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always! (Sic)", the producer concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karan johar Bollywood New year post
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp