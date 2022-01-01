We all are dysfunctional families one way or the other: Lara Dutta on Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

By Express News Service

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premieres on January 7 on ZEE5 and stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah among others Lara Dutta stars alongside Naseeruddin Shah in the upcoming ZEE5 series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The show is about an aging king and his dysfunctional royal family. Lara portrays one of the four princesses in the series.

"I love the characters and I love the opportunity of being able to work with Naseeruddin Shah. Somebody who was on my wishlist for the longest time ever. It was the first time we came together and we had a blast. We were shooting in Mandawa in a bubble and we have spent almost 2 months together which brought all of us close and which was a special experience," Lara said.

Lara said that she'll like more family-friendly titles on OTT. "I think in today's times, there is content made which caters to different audiences - some of it is edgy, some thriller and some dark. But I think it is important for all of us who’ve kind of grown-up sitting in our homes and watching television together to be able to watch something with our kids and parents and we all are dysfunctional families one way or the other," she said.

