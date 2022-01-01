STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We all are dysfunctional families one way or the other: Lara Dutta on Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

The show is about an aging king and his dysfunctional royal family. Lara portrays one of the four princesses in the series.

Published: 01st January 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

"I love the characters and I love the opportunity of being able to work with Naseeruddin Shah. Somebody who was on my wishlist for the longest time ever. It was the first time we came together and we had a blast. We were shooting in Mandawa in a bubble and we have spent almost 2 months together which brought all of us close and which was a special experience," Lara said.

Lara said that she'll like more family-friendly titles on OTT. "I think in today's times, there is content made which caters to different audiences - some of it is edgy, some thriller and some dark. But I think it is important for all of us who’ve kind of grown-up sitting in our homes and watching television together to be able to watch something with our kids and parents and we all are dysfunctional families one way or the other," she said.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati premieres on January 7 on ZEE5.

