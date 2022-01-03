STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anything done-to-death or generic is a complete 'no', says Ayushmann on choosing projects

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is called the poster boy of content-driven cinema, looks at the story than the character he plays while choosing films.

Published: 03rd January 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered back-to-back hits in his journey in Hindi cinema. The actor has revealed how he picks up his projects and what makes him say 'no' to a script.

Talking to IANS about what makes him decline a project, Ayushmann, who is called as the poster boy of content-driven cinema, said: "Anything that is mundane, generic or done-to-death or anything which is regressive is a complete 'no'."

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor'. Since then, he has been a part of a string of hits such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhai Ho', 'Article 15', 'Bala', 'Dream Girl' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

He says while picking up a film, it's the story he looks at and not the character.

"More than the character I look for the story. The story has to have a novel idea, a concept that is unexplored in Hindi cinema and it should hold the audiences for two hours and it should have something to say. It should have some value in the end and story," he concluded.

Looking forward, Ayushmann has a motley of films lined up such as 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Vicky Donor Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Andhadhun Article 15
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp