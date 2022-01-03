John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham on Monday said he and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing "mild symptoms".

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote that the couple is under home quarantine since they contracted the virus.

"Came in contact three days ago with someone, who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home, so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and expressing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," the "Satyameva Jayate" star wrote.

Abraham and Runchal, an investment banker, are the latest Bollywood personalities to have recently tested positive for COVID-19 including actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections, which were 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday.

According to the civic body, the city did not see any death during the day due to the infection and 89 per cent of the cases reported were asymptomatic.

