Kirti Kulhari to don khaki in her next  

Published: 03rd January 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Kirti Kulhari took to social media to announce her latest feature film, Nayeka. The actor is set to play a cop in the film. Kirti posted a picture of the script, written by Ajaykiran Nair, and shared images of her donning the khaki.

Kirti Kulhari

The 36-year-old actor wrote there will be a “big announcement” soon.

“#Nayeka New year new beginnings... Began shooting for a new feature film today. A kickass script, a kickass role. PS: A big announcement coming soon,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kirti is currently gearing up for the release of her series, Human, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. The medical thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.

