Kirti Kulhari to don khaki in her next  

Kirti Kulhari took to social media to announce her latest feature film, Nayeka. The actor is set to play a cop in the film. Kirti posted a picture of the script, written by Ajaykiran Nair, and shared images of her donning the khaki.

The 36-year-old actor wrote there will be a “big announcement” soon.

“#Nayeka New year new beginnings... Began shooting for a new feature film today. A kickass script, a kickass role. PS: A big announcement coming soon,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kirti is currently gearing up for the release of her series, Human, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. The medical thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh.