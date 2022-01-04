STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Drashti Dhami tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Mumbai reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

Published: 04th January 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Drashti Dhami.

Drashti Dhami. (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans.

"Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food."

Dhami is recognised for her roles in TV shows such as 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' and features in historical drama 'Empire on Disney+Hotstar among others.

Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the city civic body.

The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drashti Dhami Drashti Dhami Covid Madhubala Drashti Dhami Mumbai Covid
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp