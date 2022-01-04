Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 

By Express News Service

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. In a note posted online, Ekta said that despite taking all precautions, she has contracted the virus.

Ekta Kapoor

“Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” Ekta wrote.

On Monday, Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for Covid-19. The couple is isolating with mild symptoms.

Other celebrities to have contracted the virus recently include director Rahul Rawail, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Arjun Kapoor.

Ekta is the head of Balaji Telefilms and its verticals. She produced the comedy-drama Pagglait last year. Her upcoming productions are Ek Villain Returns, Goodbye, and Dobaaraa.