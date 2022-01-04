Number plate issue: Police clarifies complaint against Vicky Kaushal

By Express News Service

An Indore resident recently filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal for illegally using his motorcycle’s number plate in a film sequence. The confusion occurred during the shoot of an upcoming film starring Vicky and Sara Ali Khan. Vicky was clicked riding a bike on the streets of Indore with the complainant’s number plate. The complainant claimed it was illegal to use someone else’s vehicle number in a movie sequence.

According to ANI, however, the police have called it a misunderstanding. A bolt was fixed on the number plate used by Vicky, causing confusion over a number. The police said the two-wheeler does not belong to the complainant but the production house.

Vicky resumed work last month after his recent wedding to Katrina Kaif. His film with Sara is reportedly Luka Chhupi 2. He will also appear in Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera.

