Shefali Shah on Human character: Dr. Gauri is unpredictable

By Express News Service

The trailer for Disney+ Hotstar’s Human was recently launched. The series, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, is a medical thriller based on human drug trials in India. It is headlined by Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe.

Shefali Shah

Shefali says that her character in Human, Dr. Gauri Nath, is a complex one. “(She) is a Pandora’s box. You don’t know what hits you at each moment. She’s complicated, unpredictable and indecipherable. Not only is ‘She’ unlike anyone I’ve played before, I don’t know nor have heard of anyone like her.”

In Human, a giant pharmaceutical company is using India’s lax clinical trial rules to fast-track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. 35-year-old Dr. Saira Sabharwal (Kirti) lands a dream job in Bhopal’s premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri’s tutelage and the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause.

However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system. Human drops on January 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.