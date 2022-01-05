STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj release postponed

Prithviraj was expected to be one of the first major Hindi films to hit screens this year, and the news comes across as a disappointment to the fans.

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Akshay Kumar’s period drama Prithviraj is the latest Hindi biggie to postpone its theatrical release. Yash Raj Films, the production house bankrolling the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, is yet to announce a revised release date.

The news comes days after SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film, RRR, was postponed from its January 7 release date. The burgeoning spread of Covid-19 infections across the nation is the cause of the postponement.

Prithviraj was expected to be one of the first major Hindi films to hit screens this year, and the news comes across as a disappointment to the fans. A few days ago, the film landed in controversy when the members of the Gurjar community staged a protest in Ajmer, threatening to stall the screening of the film for portraying Prithviraj Chauhan as a Rajput.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and Manushi Chhillar in prominent roles. In addition to Prithviraj, Akshay has Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and OMG 2 in his slate.

