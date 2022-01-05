STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh to star in spy thriller 'Berlin'

Set in early '90s-set Delhi, the film will be written and directed by Atul Sabharwal of Netflix crime thriller "Class of '83" fame.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

Aparshakti Khurana. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Zee Studios on Wednesday announced its latest film "Berlin", a spy thriller mystery starring Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh of "Paatal Lok" fame.

Set in early '90s-set Delhi, the film will be written and directed by Atul Sabharwal of Netflix crime thriller "Class of '83" fame.

According to the makers, "Berlin" narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into the "dark vortex of rivalry" between intelligence agencies, deceit, corruption, "where the horizon lines between innocence and guilt with mirages".

Sabharwal said he is excited to mount the film, which is set to go on floors early this year.

"We have a great history of spy thriller films, this thriller drama weaves around the mute and deaf spy. Also seeing the Delhi city in the 90s will be first of its kind visual interpretation while covering an exciting time in the history of the country. The team can't wait to bring the magic on screen," the writer-director said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said "Berlin" is a true-blue Indian spy thriller layered with "intelligence, patriotic and political aspects".

"The script has great potential, and I am sure Atul will do full justice to it," he added.

The film will be produced by Zee Studios, Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparshakti Khurana Ishwak Singh Berlin Class of 83
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp