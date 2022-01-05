STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Gehraiyaan' to now release on Amazon Prime Video next month

"Gehraiyaan" is billed as a drama about "complex modern relationships" and also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Published: 05th January 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the release of filmmaker Shakun Batra's film "Gehraiyaan" has been postponed to February 11.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the relationship drama was earlier scheduled to arrive on the streamer on January 25.

The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video shared new stills of the film.

"We took 'you don't rush a good thing' too seriously, but here is a sneak peek. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11," the tweet read.

Padukone, who turned 36 today, also shared the announcement on her Instagram page.

"A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!" she wrote.

"Gehraiyaan" is billed as a drama about "complex modern relationships" and also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gehraiyaan Deepika Padukone Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Panday Dhairya Karwa Naseeruddin Shah Rajat Kapur Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp