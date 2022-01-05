STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Raashii Khanna commences shooting for 'Yodha'

She will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming action entertainer.

Published: 05th January 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Raashii Khanna

Actress Raashii Khanna (Photo | Raashii Khanna Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raashii Khanna, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with 'Yodha', has started shooting for the film and has expressed gratitude to the team on her first day.

She will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming action entertainer.

Sharing a picture of the welcome note from Dharma Production, Raashii said: "Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart #day1 #Yodha".

Apart from 'Yodha', Raashii also has an interesting string of projects to her credit.

The actress will be seen with Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' as well as teaming with the stellar team of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's next action thriller show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raashii Khanna Yodha Bollywood
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp