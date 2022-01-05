STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

The 48-year-old singer shared his diagnosis in an Instagram video posted on the night of Jan 4, adding he is doing well and is asymptomatic.

Singer Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam says he, along with his wife Madhurima and son Nevaan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine in Dubai.

The 48-year-old singer shared his diagnosis in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, adding he is doing well and is asymptomatic.

Nigam said he was scheduled to travel to India for a show, the plans for which fell apart as he repeatedly tested positive for the virus.

"I am COVID positive right now. I am in Dubai, I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and to shoot for 'Super Singer' season 3, which is when I got tested and the result came positive. I got myself retested again and again, but still turned out positive. I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am positive, but I am not dying. Even my throat is fine," he said.

The singer said in the video that his sister-in-law has also tested positive and revealed that more people in the film industry have contracted COVID-19, including music composer Jeet Ganguly and lyricist Raj Shekhar.

Nigam said he feels bad for those who may have to face losses because of him but was thankful to singer Shaan and music composer Anu Malik, who stepped in to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for the show, respectively.

"You have to be careful but not scared. This is spreading quickly and causing panic. I feel bad for those of us, who recently began working, we now have to sit at home again, for theatre people, movie makers," he added.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

