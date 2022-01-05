STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Leone opens up about motherhood on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sunny replied, "It is never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it's nice."

Published: 05th January 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:35 PM

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone shared her experience of being a mother and taking care of her three kids on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Musicians Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri will be seen promoting their new song 'Panghat' on the show.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had two kids Noah and Asher through surrogacy and adopted a girl named Nisha.

In conversation with Sunny Leone, the host Kapil Sharma asked her about her newfound motherhood and how she handles her three kids at home.

Sunny replied: "It is never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it's nice." Later when asked if her husband, Daniel helps her with the children.

Sunny said: "Daniel chose a perfect spot on the bed when we bought our new house. He picked the spot closest to the entry (of their room). So, whichever child wakes up, he has to go first because he is closer."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

