Prime Video announces sequel to "Unpaused' anthology

"Unpaused: Naya Safar", will showcase five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed humanity.

Published: 06th January 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Unpaused Naya Safar poster (Photo | Amazon Prime Video)

By PTI

Prime Video on Thursday announced that "Unpaused: Naya Safar", their sequel to the last year's "Unpaused" anthology, will premiere on January 21.

The new Amazon Original anthology will be directed by noted filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, Nupur Asthana of "Bewakoofiyaan" fame, Shikha Makan, who has penned dialogues for popular TV show "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin", "Little Things" helmer Ruchir Arun and Ayappa KM, who has made short "The Guest".

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the streamer is thrilled to bring this exciting anthology to viewers.

"It's so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide the hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times. This series is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing a platform to compelling and independent cinematic voices of our country," Purohit said in a statement.

The short films in the anthology include "Vaikunth" directed by Manjule, featuring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari.

"The Couple" by Asthana stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Actors Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande will be seen in Ayappa KM's "War Room".

"Teen Tigada", directed by Arun will have Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan, in it and Makan's short "Gond Ke Laddu" stars Neena Kulkarni, Darshana Rajendran and Lakshvir Singh Saran.

The 2020 anthology "Unpaused" -- revolving around the themes of hope, second chances and new beginnings -- was helmed by filmmakers such as director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra.

