STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao to play visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic

The film will narrate the inspiring tale of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Published: 06th January 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkumar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been roped in for a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the producers announced on Thursday.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be helmed by "Saand Ki Aankh" fame director Tushar Hiranandani.

Tentatively titled "Srikanth Bolla", the film will narrate the inspiring tale of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spearheaded by Ravi Kanth Mantha.

Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series, said Bolla's life story is inspirational.

"Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him," Kumar said in a statement.

Kumar further said Rao is the apt choice to play the lead role in the biopic.

"The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a caliber like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Also, Tushar Hiranandani's vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar," he added.

Expressing his excitement, Rao said the story of Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration.

"It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring person who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project," Rao said.

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani hoped that Bolla's journey "really tugs the heartstrings of the audiences just like it did for all of us".

Penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, the shoot of this film will start from July this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikanth Bolla Rajkumar Rao Bhushan Kumar Saand Ki Aankh
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp