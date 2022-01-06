STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh says he's duty-bound to entertain people

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is glad that the profession of acting allows him to explore the human being in him.

Published: 06th January 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in sports drama '83', considers it his duty to use his craft for entertaining people and telling stories in the most engaging way.

The actor is glad that the profession of acting allows him to explore the human being in him as well.

Ranveer says, "I am really just in the process of exploring myself as a person. To do different characters and present different films that we as people can be proud of, I feel duty-bound to entertain people."

Reflecting up on his journey, he says, "It's been an amazing 10 years. I have worked with the finest filmmakers who have shaped me, taught me what it means to be an artiste. I have learned so much but I feel hungry. My hunger is insatiable, I want to do more films like '83' that receive this kind of unanimous love."

The actor wishes to traverse the path of experimentation in his next decade in cinema, "I intend to continue on this path and continue to explore. I am living the dream. I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor. I still can't get over it and I am grateful for the opportunities. I say a prayer of gratitude everyday, I recognise and value my opportunities and got to play Kapil Dev in the definitive movie like '83'. It blows my mind."

Recollecting the memories of '83' screening, the superstar adds, "I cannot tell you how fulfilling it was to be in the screening of '83'. You see people laughing, crying, standing up to applaud and they are feeling this emotion together in a community viewing. They have shared an experience together and that is life. Life is a shared experience and that's what I want to continue to do."

