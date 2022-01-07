Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait and Swara Bhasker test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani and actresses Kubbra Sait and Swara Bhasker on Friday revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Dadlani shared a picture of his COVID-19 test-strip and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the 48-year-old musician wrote.

Dadlani said he contracted the virus despite following necessary COVID-19 guidelines. "Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested COVID Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know," he added.

"Sacred Games" star Sait shared the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories. "First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic Covid-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test...(so that we don't burden the already testing system). I haven't still received the results from the lab, it's been 36 hours.Else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," the 38-year-old actor posted.

Actor Swara Bhasker said that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. In a Twitter post, the 33-year-old actor shared that she and her family members developed symptoms for COVID-19 since January 5 and had isolated themselves.

Hello Covid!

Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon.

SO grateful for family & to be at home.

Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/2vk7Ei7QyG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2022

"Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating and in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. So grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone," Bhasker said.

In an accompanying statement, the actor urged everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. "I'm taking all necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having COVID; but if anyone else did come into contact with me please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe you all," Bhasker added.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).