Jacqueline Fernandez requests media to respect privacy after picture with alleged conman surfaces

Fernandez has previously appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving Chandrashekhar and others.

Published: 09th January 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has requested the media to not circulate pictures that intrude on her privacy after a new image of her with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral.

On late Saturday evening, an intimate picture of the 36-year-old actor with Chandrashekhar surfaced on the Internet.

Fernandez, whose mother reportedly suffered a heart stroke earlier this week in Bahrain, shared a statement on Instagram, writing that she is going through a tough time and would appreciate people drawing a boundary.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. "It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," the Sri Lankan actor said in the statement.

Last year, Fernandez was grilled by the ED multiple times as the agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after conning and extorting money from some high-profile people.

