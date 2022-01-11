STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Esha Gupta, Arijit Singh and others test COVID positive

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a note, Esha shared she’s isolated herself and is following protocols. She also urged people to mask up.

“Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Esha shared on Sunday. “I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up. Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to Mask up!”

Recently, Bollywood actors Nafisa Ali, Swara Bhasker, Kubra Sait, Mithila Palkar, singers Arijit Singh and Vishal Dadlani, director Madhur Bhandarkar and others tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, Mumbai registered 20,318 cases on Saturday and 19,474 cases on Sunday.
 

