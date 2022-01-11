STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kirti Kulhari turns producer with Nayeka

Actor Kirti Kulhari has launched her own production house, Kintsukuroi Films.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor Kirti Kulhari has launched her own production house, Kintsukuroi Films. Their first project will be a dark comedy thriller titled Nayeka. Kirti will star in it.

Nayeka is written and directed by Ajaykiran Nair. The film is about “a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime by mistake.. followed by a cat and mouse chase further leading into a series of crazy events.” Kirti started shooting for the film on January 2.

On the meaning of her banner’s name, Kirti shares, “‘Kintsukuroi’ is a Japanese word which means the art of mending broken pottery with gold. The idea behind this thought is that when something is broken, one uses gold to mend it, making it even more beautiful than its initial broken state.” Kirti says she has considered producing for the last couple of years. The success of her recent projects prompted her to widen her horizons.

“The intention is also to create a more equal and collaborative atmosphere in the process of making a film,” Kirti says. “Unfortunately, a hierarchy does exist in the way things work and I would aim to bridge that gap, embrace and respect the talent brought to the table in all equality. The idea is also to create opportunities for the young talent.. be it writers, directors, actors, technicians..”

Nayeka is produced by Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek’s Ward Wizard Entertainment, Vashisht Upadhyay and Kirti’s Kintsukuroi Films.
 

Kirti Kulhari Kintsukuroi Films Nayeka
